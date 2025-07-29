India announces elimination of militants responsible for killing tourists in Kashmir
India has announced the elimination of three militants responsible for the massacre of tourists near the town of Pahalgam, located in the Indian-controlled part of Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025. About reports CNN.
According to an Indian official, the militants were killed on July 28 during a joint operation by the Indian army, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Jammu and Kashmir police called Mahadev.
According to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, all three victims were Pakistani citizens.
ReferenceThe Kashmir region is a disputed area in the northwest of the Hindustan Peninsula. It is a "hotbed of tension" between the countries that occupy it, primarily India and Pakistan. Today, Kashmir is effectively divided into two Indian union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. There is also the self-proclaimed unrecognized state of Azad Kashmir ("free Kashmir") and the Gilgit-Baltistan region ("northern territories"), both controlled by Pakistan. And the territory of Aksaychin is under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China.
- april 22 militants attacked in Kashmir on a group of tourists, killing 26 people.
- India blamed the attack on Pakistan and took a number of measures.
- Pakistan's defense minister denied the country's involvement in the April 22 attack in Kashmir and called for an international investigation into the attack.
- India in the evening of May 6 attacked by Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor. Pakistan retaliated with a missile strike.
- may 10, Trump saidhe said that under his country's mediation, India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. This was later confirmed in New Delhi and Islamabad.
