Injured in an attack in Kashmir (Photo: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN)

India has announced the elimination of three militants responsible for the massacre of tourists near the town of Pahalgam, located in the Indian-controlled part of Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025. About reports CNN.

According to an Indian official, the militants were killed on July 28 during a joint operation by the Indian army, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Jammu and Kashmir police called Mahadev.

According to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, all three victims were Pakistani citizens.

Reference The Kashmir region is a disputed area in the northwest of the Hindustan Peninsula. It is a "hotbed of tension" between the countries that occupy it, primarily India and Pakistan. Today, Kashmir is effectively divided into two Indian union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. There is also the self-proclaimed unrecognized state of Azad Kashmir ("free Kashmir") and the Gilgit-Baltistan region ("northern territories"), both controlled by Pakistan. And the territory of Aksaychin is under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China.