"Ineffective management". Syrskyi dismisses commanders of two corps of the Defense Forces

The General Staff said that the decision was due to "omissions of two commanders in the management of troops." They will hold other positions

Commander-in-сhief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed two heads of the Defense Forces corps. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the comments to Suspilne.

These are the head of the 17th Army Corps, Volodymyr Silenko, and the head of the 20th Corps, Maksym Kitugin.

According to the General Staff, such personnel decisions by Syrskyi are related to "the omissions of two commanders in the management of troops."

The command stated that "ineffective leadership" resulted in losses of personnel and territory in the areas of responsibility in the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka directions.

At the same time, the General Staff added that these officers would continue to serve in other positions.

Earlier, on September 15, Ukrayinska Pravda, citing two interlocutors in the Defense Forces stated about the dismissal of Silenko and Kitugin, which took place about a week or two ago.

"The 17th Corps, headed by Silenko, is stationed in Zaporizhzhia region, where the Defense Forces have recently lost the village of Kamianske and part of the village of Plavni, located on the banks of the Dnipro River. the 20th Corps, headed by Kitugin, is on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, where Russians managed to break through to Dnipropetrovs'k region," the media noted.

According to him, these are the first personnel changes since transition Defense Forces to the corps control system.

Map: Deepstate (Novopavlivka – white mark, circled in red)