International Criminal Court rejects US sanctions against four judges

The Court said that sanctions could undermine its work and efforts

International Criminal Court (Photo: x.com/IntlCrimCourt)

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has condemned the decision of the administration of US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on four ICC judges. This is stated in the official statement of the court.

The ICC "strongly and unequivocally" rejects these unilateral measures, which "regrettably offend" the Court's independence and the integrity of the Rome Statute system.

"These new actions, in addition to the earlier designation of an elected official, are regrettable attempts to prevent the Court and its staff from exercising their independent judicial functions," the ICC said .

The report also says that US sanctions allegedly risk undermining efforts to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes and a shared commitment to the rule of law, the fight against impunity and the preservation of the rules of the international order.

Four judges from Uganda, Peru, Benin, and Slovenia have been placed under US sanctions. The US Secretary of State said that they allegedly participated in "illegal and baseless actions" of the ICC against America or Israel.