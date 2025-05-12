Israel asks ICC to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister

The country also asks to suspend the investigation of possible crimes in the Palestinian territories

Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Galant (Photo: ERA/ABIR SULTAN)

Israel has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to withdraw the arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant. The relevant document was published on the ICC website.

The document says that Israel is asking judges to withdraw the arrests while the ICC considers Israeli claims to its jurisdiction over the war in Gaza.

In addition, the country asks the prosecutor's office to suspend investigations into possible crimes in the Palestinian territories.

The appeal to the ICC is dated May 9 and signed by Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam.