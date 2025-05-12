Israel asks ICC to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister
Israel has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to withdraw the arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant. The relevant document was published on the ICC website.
The document says that Israel is asking judges to withdraw the arrests while the ICC considers Israeli claims to its jurisdiction over the war in Gaza.
In addition, the country asks the prosecutor's office to suspend investigations into possible crimes in the Palestinian territories.
The appeal to the ICC is dated May 9 and signed by Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam.
- on May 20, 2024, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister.
- On November 26, then-European diplomat Borrell called on Europe to detain Netanyahu under the ICC warrant. Germany said it did not mind, while France believed that the prime minister was immune from an arrest warrant.
- On April 2, 2025, Netanyahu arrived in Hungary to meet with Orban, despite the ICC arrest warrant. Prime Minister gave several reasons, why Netanyahu was not arrested .