Iran calls Israeli attacks "a betrayal of diplomacy"
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called Israel's military operation "Exodus Lion" a betrayal of diplomacy. He said this while speaking at the United Nations in Geneva, reports Reuters.
According to him, attacks on Tehran's nuclear facilities are "grave war crimes".
"We are determined to defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty with all our might," Araqchi said .
Iranian Foreign Minister is expected to hold talks with European counterparts on June 20 in Geneva on nuclear and missile programs.
- on June 19, Israel's Prime Minister said that Operation "Exodus Lion" is not aimed at overthrowing the regime of Iran. But all nuclear facilities will be attacked.
- On June 20, it was reported that more than 50 Israeli fighter jets struck Iran's nuclear facilities.
- Iran said it would not negotiate with the US, as long as Israel continues to shell.