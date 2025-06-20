Iran calls Israeli attacks "a betrayal of diplomacy"

Iranian Foreign Minister says the country intends to defend its sovereignty with all its might

Abbas Araqchi (Photo: Telegram channel of the politician)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called Israel's military operation "Exodus Lion" a betrayal of diplomacy. He said this while speaking at the United Nations in Geneva, reports Reuters.

According to him, attacks on Tehran's nuclear facilities are "grave war crimes".

"We are determined to defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty with all our might," Araqchi said .

Iranian Foreign Minister is expected to hold talks with European counterparts on June 20 in Geneva on nuclear and missile programs.