Iranian Foreign Ministry summons Polish ambassador - outraged by Sikorsky's "shahed" in Britain

Radoslav Sikorsky with a drone in Britain (Photo: x.com/sikorskiradek)

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Charge d'Affaires of Poland Marcin Wilczek, expressing dissatisfaction with the demonstration of an Iranian Shahed drone in the British Parliament. This is said in a statement by the ministry.

Iran's Assistant Foreign Minister Mahmoud Heydari accused Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski of "anti-Iranian statements" and cooperation with "a US-Zionist group to put on an anti-Iranian show".

At the meeting, the Iranian side denied the "baseless accusations" and expressed regret over the repetition of allegedly stereotypical statements. Heydari conveys Iranian Foreign Ministry's strong protest to Vilcek.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewur said that the conversation at the Iranian embassy was not one-sided. The Polish representative emphasized that drones pose a real threat to the country, and Iran allegedly even "took note" of these arguments, reports RMF24.