Israel announces new West Bank development

The Israeli government has approved the creation of 22 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a decision that has been criticized by the international community and Israeli human rights groups, Reuters and the BBC reported.

According to a statement from the Israeli government, the decision to expand the development will contribute to "the restoration of settlements in northern Samaria [the northern part of the West Bank] and the strengthening of the eastern axis of the State of Israel."

Israeli authorities have not announced the exact location of the new settlements, but according to the BBC, they will be located across the entire length and width of the West Bank.

As the media notes, some of the announced new settlements actually already exist and will be legalized. But at least nine settlements will be completely new.

The Israeli organization Peace Now, which opposes the development, called the authorities' plans "the most ambitious step of its kind" in more than 30 years and warned that it would "dramatically change the West Bank and further strengthen the occupation."

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited rule in the West Bank, condemned Israel's decision and called the new development "an obstacle to the creation of a Palestinian state."

According to Reuters, most Western countries have also condemned the planned expansion.

"Settlements are illegal under international law, they further threaten the two-state solution and they do not protect Israel," said UK Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer.

The UK, France and Canada have already warned Israel that they may impose targeted sanctions if Israel continues to expand settlements in the West Bank.

Since occupying the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War, Israel has built some 160 settlements, home to about 700,000 Jews. An estimated 3.3 million Palestinians live nearby.