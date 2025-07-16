Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu sentenced to 20 months in prison for threatening a prosecutor

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu (Photo: ERDEM SAHIN/ERA)

An Istanbul court found the city's mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, guilty of publicly insulting and threatening the chief prosecutor of Istanbul and sentenced him to 1 year and 8 months in prison. This was reported by... reports CNN's Turkish service.

According to the prosecution, İmamoğlu allegedly committed a crime against Istanbul's chief prosecutor Akin Gürlek and his family during a panel discussion on January 20.

The prosecution demanded that he be found guilty of "public insult to a public official in the performance of his official duties," "threats," and "assault on persons involved in the fight against terrorism" and sentenced to a term of up to 7 years and 4 months.

The court partially granted these demands, acquitting Imamoglu of the charge of assault. For the other two counts, he received a total sentence of 1 year and 8 months imprisonment.

During the trial, İmamoğlu accused his political opponents of interfering in the court's proceedings.

"This is a court. There should be no political interference here. Those who act under political influence will face not threats and insults, but the consequences of their actions for our country. I will continue to oppose the abuse of the judicial system and its use as a political tool," he stated.