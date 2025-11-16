It turned out that the $2000 dividends promised by Trump for Americans require Congressional approval

Bessent said that legislation is needed for new payments to Americans. However, the dividends may turn out to be larger than the profit from duties

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

To pay the promised by the US president Donald Trump the $2000 dividends from tariffs against other countries will require Congressional approval. This was stated by the US treasury secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with Fox News, reports Bloomberg.

"We will see. We need legislation for that," the official said.

Trump, who boasted about the billions of dollars he would receive in 2025 thanks to US tariffs, spoke of dividend payments amid growing public dissatisfaction with the cost of living. On Friday, November 14, while talking to journalists on board the presidential plane, he said that checks would be given to "everybody but the rich" over the next year.

"It's a lot of money. But we’ve taken in a lot of money from tariffs. The tariffs allow us to give a dividend," the US President said, adding that Washington would also reduce the national debt.

According to one estimate, Trump's dividend plan could cost the US government twice as much as expected revenues in 2025. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, an independent centrist organization, estimated the preliminary cost of such payments at $600 billion if the dividends are modeled after government stimulus payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The US net revenue from tariffs for the fiscal year ending in September was $195 billion, and many economists predict that the tariffs will bring in about $300 in calendar 2025, Bloomberg notes.