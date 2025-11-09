Trump promised to give $2000 to Americans through tariffs

The US president announced payments to everyone except high-income people. Bessent noted that this could be done in different ways

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump announced at least $2000 in dividends for Americans from tariffs against other countries. The politician wrote this in his social network Truth Social.

"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," the head of state said.

He also called those who oppose the duties "fools" and claimed that the United States is "the richest, most respected in the world with almost no inflation (3% – Ed.) and record stock market price."

According to Trump, savings under the most popular retirement plan in the United States, the 401(k), are "highest ever."

"We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place," the American president said.

Meanwhile, the US secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that these dividends can be paid in various forms and ways.

"I haven't spoken to the president about this yet [...] You know, it could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president's agenda," the official said on the air of ABC News.