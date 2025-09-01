"I've never felt better in my life". Trump responds to rumors of his death

The head of the United States responded to rumors about his new post on his social network Truth Social

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump has responded to rumors of his "death" that have arisen in the wake of his absence from public life. The head of the United States wrotesaid he had "never felt better in my life" on his social network Truth Social.

Since then, Trump has posted more than 40 posts on the social network. Among them are criticisms of Democrats, discussions of election laws, and references to "fake news."

In July, photos of Trump showed minor bruises on the back of his hand.

Subsequently, the White House published a doctor's memo stating that Trump had diagnosed with a chronic disease – venous insufficiency, common among people over 70 years of age.

Against this background, a comprehensive examination was carried out, including diagnostic vascular examinations.

The bruises on his arms were explained as "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshakes and aspirin use".