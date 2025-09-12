Kellogg and Shmyhal discussed the possibility of getting new Patriot and missiles

Keith Kellogg and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Telegram of the latter)

Special envoy of the president of the US Keith Kellogg and the minister of defense Denys Shmyhal discussed the possibility of transferring additional Patriot air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine, following the meeting reported Ukrainian official.

"Briefed general Kellogg on the results of this week's Ramstein meeting, during which we received strong signals of support. Discussed the possibility of the Ukrainian Defense Forces receiving new Patriot systems and ammunition," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian side provided the American delegation with data on the situation on the battlefield, as well as details on Russian provocation against Poland on September 10.

"With these actions, Russia is testing NATO's response, so the allies' response must be coordinated and decisive. He called for strengthening sanctions pressure on the aggressor," Shmyhal added.