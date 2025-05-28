Kellogg calls Medvedev's threat to the US "World War III" reckless

Keith Kellogg (Photo: ERA)

The US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg called the threat of Russian Deputy Security Council Secretary Dmitry Medvedev regarding World War III reckless. He wrote about this in the social network.

on May 27, Medvedev commented on Donald Trump's words that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire" and "really bad things" could have happened to Russia, if it were not for the US president. The Russian politician said that he knows only one "very bad thing" - World War III - and hopes that Trump understands this.

In response, Kellogg reminded that the United States is still waiting for a memorandum with the terms of the ceasefire, which Russia promised to send a week ago. He reiterated his call for a ceasefire now.

"Stoking fears of World War III is an unfortunate, reckless comment and unbecoming of a world power. President Trump is working to stop this war and stop the killing," he wrote .