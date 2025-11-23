Kellogg on the settlement of the war: The last 10 meters to the target are the most difficult, we are on the last two

The plan proposed by the United States has some things that need to be formalized and explained in more detail, the representative of the American president believes

Keith Kellogg (Photo: Marcin Obara/EPA)

Special Envoy of the President of the United States Donald Trump for Ukraine Keith Kellogg positively assessed the plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine proposed by Washington and suggested that "we are in the last two meters" to the goal of 10. With the relevant statements, the official performed on the Fox News channel.

According to him, Trump is going to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"It didn't start during his term, but he brought it to a point where, as we always say in the army, the last 10 meters to the target are the most difficult. Now we're about two meters away. We're almost there," Kellogg said.

He emphasized that the 28-point plan is a working document that will be worked on over the next week to bring it to its final state.

"And I think we have a chance to finalize it. We have to add supporting documents, probably an appendix. These will be security guarantees," the official said.

Kellogg emphasized that the United States does not want history to repeat itself, recalling the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk agreements.

"I think if we can get to the final result with these 28 points of the plan, we will be in a good position. It's a good plan. There are things in it that need to be really formalized and explained in a little more detail," he said.