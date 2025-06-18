Kellogg travels to Belarus to meet with Lukashenko – Reuters

If the visit takes place, it will be the first trip to Belarus by a U.S. official in five years

Keith Kellogg (Photo: ERA)

The US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg is planning to visit Belarus in the coming days to meet with the country's self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko. This is reported by Reuters, citing four unnamed sources briefed on the matter.

Journalists say Kellogg is going to Belarus as ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia remain stalled.

If Kellogg meets with Lukashenko, he will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the authoritarian state in recent years, Reuters notes.

The exact agenda of the meeting is unclear, although Kellogg has privately portrayed the trip as a move that could help kick-start peace talks aimed at ending the war, according to two people familiar with the matter .

The US State Department and the Belarusian embassy in Washington declined to comment. Kellogg and the White House also did not respond to Reuters' requests.

"Planning such trips requires careful consideration, and it is possible that the trip may be canceled or changed at the last minute," the journalists added .