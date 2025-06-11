Kharkiv shelling on June 7: second body found, more victims may be under rubble – photo

Attack on Kharkiv (Photo: State Emergency Service)

A second victim was found under the rubble of an enterprise in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv that suffered from the June 7 attack. This was reported to by Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Rescuers are currently trying to unblock the body of the deceased employee from the rubble. The body of the first victim, which was found on June 10, has already been unblocked.

According to Terekhov, there may be more bodies under the rubble of people who died in the shelling of Kharkiv on the night of June 7. The search operation continues.

