Kharkiv shelling on June 7: second body found, more victims may be under rubble – photo
A second victim was found under the rubble of an enterprise in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv that suffered from the June 7 attack. This was reported to by Mayor Igor Terekhov.
Rescuers are currently trying to unblock the body of the deceased employee from the rubble. The body of the first victim, which was found on June 10, has already been unblocked.
According to Terekhov, there may be more bodies under the rubble of people who died in the shelling of Kharkiv on the night of June 7. The search operation continues.
- On the night of June 7, Russia launched its "most powerful attack" on Kharkiv, using more than 50 attack drones, CABs, and a missile. This resulted in casualties and dozens of injuries.
- At the time, it was reported that six employees at the attacked enterprise could be blocked – they were unable to communicate.