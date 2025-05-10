Kim Jong-un calls DPRK's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine justified

DPRK President says he will not hesitate to use military force in case of US provocations against Russia

Kim Jong-un (Photo: kcna)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the participation of his country's military in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine justified and called Russians brothers. His words are quoted by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

He said that the DPRK and Russia had allegedly completed joint operations to liberate the Kursk region, which was temporarily occupied by "neo-Nazi forces of Ukraine." However, according to the data of the General Staff as of the evening of May 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 Russian attacks in this area and the fighting continues.

"Our participation in the conflict was just and in line with the sovereign rights of our Republic. I consider all the brave soldiers who took part in the Kursk operation to be heroes and the highest representatives of the nation's honor," he said .

In addition, the DPRK leader said that he would "without hesitation" allow the use of military force if the United States continues "military provocations" against Russia.