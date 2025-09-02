Kim Jong-un goes to Beijing for military parade on his armored train – photo

DPRK leader travels to Beijing to attend military parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II

Kim Jong-un (Photo: KCNA)

The head of North Korea Kim Jong-un traveled to China on his armored train to take part in a military parade in Beijing. This was reported by the state agency KCNA and The Guadian.

Kim left Pyongyang on September 1 and crossed the border into China on the morning of September 2. The DPRK leader's armored train moves at a speed of only 60 km/h and has a reputation as a "moving fortress."

Inside the train, there are meeting rooms, bedrooms, and an office with wooden panels and leather chairs.

Photo: KCNA

Photo: KCNA

on September 3, Kim Jong-un, together with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be watching a large-scale military parade in Beijing.