Kim Jong-un goes to Beijing for military parade on his armored train – photo
The head of North Korea Kim Jong-un traveled to China on his armored train to take part in a military parade in Beijing. This was reported by the state agency KCNA and The Guadian.
Kim left Pyongyang on September 1 and crossed the border into China on the morning of September 2. The DPRK leader's armored train moves at a speed of only 60 km/h and has a reputation as a "moving fortress."
Inside the train, there are meeting rooms, bedrooms, and an office with wooden panels and leather chairs.
on September 3, Kim Jong-un, together with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be watching a large-scale military parade in Beijing.
- In the Chinese capital on September 3 a large-scale military parade will be held in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.
- From the European continent to Beijing also serbian President Vucic will leave and the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. Earlier, he and Fico were the only European leaders to attend the May 9 propaganda parade in Moscow.
