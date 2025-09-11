Kim Jong-un's daughter strengthens position of his successor after visit to China – Seoul's intelligence

It is reported that the girl was not shown to the media, but was given the opportunity to gain foreign experience

Kim Joo-ae and Kim Jong-un (Photo: EPA/KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Joo-ae's daughter is likely to succeed Kim Jong-un – she has consolidated her position. This was reported by South Korean lawmakers with reference to the country's intelligence agency, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Supposedly, the 11-year-old girl stayed at the North Korean embassy during a trip to China with her father and avoided media attention. But she managed to "provide sufficient information" to strengthen her position as a potential successor.

According to one of the MPs who attended the intelligence briefing, the purpose of her trip was essentially to finalize the process of preparing the text with regard to its succession.

"It has been suggested that Kim Joo-ae's status as the presumptive heir was cemented by being shown from time to time, giving her the opportunity to gain foreign experience but preventing her from appearing at public events," said another lawmaker .

According to Reuters, North Korean officials were seen "covering their tracks" after Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing. This was done in order not to disclose biological information about the DPRK leader and his daughter. In particular, a special plane was used to transport garbage, and Kim Jong-un and his daughter lived in the North Korean embassy.