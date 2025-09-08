Klimkin on security guarantees: They will work if there is American support

What the allies are discussing now in terms of security guarantees are limited options, says former foreign minister

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: screenshot from LIGA.net video)

Security guarantees for Ukraine, which are currently being discussed by the allies, will only work with the support of the United States, says former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin. He expressed this opinion in an interview with LIGA.net.

"These are definitely not guarantees. As of today, I would like to see this change, but all the options that are being discussed are rather part of such a political signal," Klimkin said.

The diplomat added that they will not stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"And, in my opinion, they will work, at least conditionally, only if there is appropriate American support. As of today, I do not see any other options for the Europeans to show that they are ready to do something without direct, not indirect, but direct American support," the former Foreign Minister emphasized.

He clarified that security guarantees may include, among other things, deployment of a contingent, training, logistics and monitoring of Ukrainian skies.

However, what is being discussed now are limited options that "guarantee our very security, so that we can sit back in our chairs, relax and say: 'Well, now we have life,' I don't see today," the diplomat said.

But this conversation, in his opinion, is important in itself.

On September 4, Macron announced future security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, 26 countries are ready to send peacekeepers or aid to Kyiv.

September 5 Zelenskyy said that security guarantees from allies for Ukraine should start working now, not after the ceasefire.