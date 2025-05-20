Klimkin: Trump needs to be told on his fingers what the stakes in the war are for him personally

Diplomat believes Ukraine is moving in the right direction in relations with the US President

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: LIGA.net)

US President Donald Trump can be convinced to protect Ukraine's interests in the Russian-Ukrainian war by explaining to him the possible consequences of Russia's victory for him personally. So far, this has not been possible, but Ukraine is moving in the right direction. This opinion was expressed by former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in an interview with LIGA.net .

According to the diplomat, Ukraine needs to convey to the US president the idea that pandering to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could lead to major reputational losses.

"We have to explain on our fingers what is at stake here for Trump personally. It must be said that if we agree to some Putin conditions under his pressure, this will lead to a much bigger explosion, and in the foreseeable future, possibly even during his term. And this will overshadow, and perhaps tarnish, his image as the best president of the United States," Klimkin said.

According to the diplomat, Ukraine has not yet achieved its goals in relations with the US president, but is moving in the right direction.

"We are moving, albeit slowly, albeit in some loops, but at least in the right direction," he said.

Klimkin added that Ukraine must solve this problem together with the Europeans.