Klimkin: Trump's call to Putin paved the way for a personal meeting

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

US President Donald Trump's telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has paved the way for a possible face-to-face meeting, former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin believes. He said this in an interview with LIGA.net , commenting on the May 19 talks.

"This call opened the way to the possibility of a personal meeting. I think Putin really wants this. Discussions in a personal way are really important for him," the diplomat said .

He suggested that Putin feels more confident in face-to-face talks, especially with Trump.

"He will be well prepared for them. Russia has accurately determined Trump's psychological profile in all the details," the former foreign minister added.

on May 16, 2025, Trump said he might call Putin to discuss ending the war, and reiterated that they need to meet .

On May 18, Rubio said that only a direct conversation between Trump and Putin can break the deadlock in the talks between Russia and Ukraine.

On May 19, Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with Russian dictator Putin.

Afterwards, the US president informed Zelenskyy and Ukraine's European partners about the results of the talks.