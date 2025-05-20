Klimkin: Trump's call to Putin paved the way for a personal meeting
US President Donald Trump's telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has paved the way for a possible face-to-face meeting, former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin believes. He said this in an interview with LIGA.net , commenting on the May 19 talks.
"This call opened the way to the possibility of a personal meeting. I think Putin really wants this. Discussions in a personal way are really important for him," the diplomat said .
He suggested that Putin feels more confident in face-to-face talks, especially with Trump.
"He will be well prepared for them. Russia has accurately determined Trump's psychological profile in all the details," the former foreign minister added.
- on May 16, 2025, Trump said he might call Putin to discuss ending the war, and reiterated that they need to meet .
- On May 18, Rubio said that only a direct conversation between Trump and Putin can break the deadlock in the talks between Russia and Ukraine.
- On May 19, Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with Russian dictator Putin.
- Afterwards, the US president informed Zelenskyy and Ukraine's European partners about the results of the talks.