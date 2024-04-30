Congressman Moore: Kyiv needs bipartisan support for relations like those between US and Israel

American lawmaker noted that Russian propaganda and mistakes by pro-Ukrainian forces are affecting the perception of the Ukrainian issue in the United States

Stephen Moore (Photo: Ukraine Freedom Project)

If Kyiv wants the same kind of relationship with America that Israel has, it needs to work on bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, US political strategist and Republican Stephen Moore said in an interview with LIGA.net.

Moore noted that he understands Ukrainians' disappointment when they see the U.S., Britain, and other allies shooting down Iranian missiles and drones headed for Israel.

In his view, U.S. aid to Israel is linked to the pro-Israel lobby in the U.S., which focuses on gaining bipartisan support in Congress.

"You don't hear negativity from them [Israelis] like you do from Ukrainians. They don't complain, they thank those who help them. And they've been doing it for years," the Republican said.

The issue of Ukraine in the U.S. is "a very passionate issue," Moore noted, explaining this by the presence of Russian propaganda among Republicans and a series of mistakes by pro-Ukrainian forces.

"If Kyiv wants the kind of relationship with America that Israel has, it needs to work on bipartisan support. It needs to give positive reinforcement to those who help," he said.

In the congressman's opinion, the approach where Ukrainians say that a vote on aid to Ukraine should have happened long ago and "not drag it out" does not work.

There are both Republicans and Democrats in America, so it is necessary to work with both parties, Moore added.

