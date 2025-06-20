Kovalenko: Russia will continue to attack with swarms of drones and new propaganda. Counteraction is being prepared

The head of the Center for Public Policy noted that Ukrainians must withstand this hostile pressure

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Russia plans to continue swarming drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. At the same time, the enemy will conduct two information campaigns, , said Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

According to him, one of these campaigns will be designed for an international audience. The enemy will spread the narrative that Moscow is ready for negotiations but "forced to fight" because "Kyiv does not want" a truce.

The Russians plan to spread the thesis that Ukraine is allegedly unable to defend itself and that Russia is "capable of destroying everything" to the domestic Ukrainian audience. They will demand capitulation from society.

"This pressure will have to be withstood, and military solutions against enemy swarm attacks are being prepared. Information counteraction is also being prepared. But we need to know the enemy's tactics in order to understand their goals," Kovalenko said .

He emphasized that the occupiers will continue the war and they believe that they will be able to break the Ukrainian society and achieve the surrender of the rear. However, according to him, the enemy will not succeed.