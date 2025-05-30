The Central Military District denied reports by Russian propagandists that an offensive on Kharkiv has begun

Illustrative photo: EPA

Russian troops in the Kharkiv region are concentrated in the Kupyansk direction and are conducting limited operations there. The offensive on Kharkiv has not begun. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko.

As Kovalenko noted, in the north of the Kharkiv region, the Russians are conducting reconnaissance in small assault groups.

"The enemy's main efforts in the region are focused on the Kupyansk direction. All the stories of their military commanders that they almost started moving towards Kharkiv now are lies," the head of the Central Military District wrote.

Earlier, in a comment to LIGA.net, Kovalenko confirmed that the enemy had pulled up reserves in the Belgorod region, but denied that the Russians were preparing for an offensive on Kharkiv.

According to Kovalenko, the Russian army "will not have enough forces and means" for this.

On May 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of the village of Kindrashivka in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region. A number of propagandists stated that "the road directly to Kharkiv opens from there."