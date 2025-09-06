Kramatorsk trains will run with delays on September 7

Train traffic in the direction of Sloviansk is fully reopened at a reduced speed

A train (Photo: Depositphotos)

Trains in the Kramatorsk direction will run with some delays on September 6 and 7 due to Russian shelling. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

The state-owned company said that the restoration of the tracks after the enemy attack continues. As of Saturday evening, September 6, traffic in the direction of Sloviansk was fully reopened at a reduced speed.

"The contact network has been restored after the shelling, but the situation in the region is volatile, so our reserve locomotives are ready to provide backup," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

At the same time, on September 6-7, trains in the Kramatorsk direction will run with some delays. Ukrzaliznytsia assured that they are taking care of connections for passengers who have planned transfers.

"For example, we delayed the departure of the train #97 Kyiv-Kovel to transfer passengers from the Kramatorsk Intercity. We plan to catch up with the schedule by Kovel," the statement reads.

In the morning of September 6, Russia attacked the railway infrastructure of Donetsk region. Suburban and long-distance trains were delayed due to the blackout.