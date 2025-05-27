Kyiv denies "collapse" of US-EU cooperation on sanctions, reported by German media

The publication reported that the United States and the European Union have not agreed on a joint fight against Russia's evasion of sanctions.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk (Photo: Facebook Vladyslav Vlasiuk)

The Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine, Vladyslav Vlasyuk, has denied information from some German media outlets, in particular Süddeutsche Zeitung, which reported on the termination of cooperation between the US and the EU in the field of countering the circumvention of Russian sanctions. He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

According to him, despite the difficulties, it is incorrect to talk about a "breakdown of cooperation."

"I communicate with the Americans who impose sanctions, and I saw them twice in three weeks at joint working meetings in Europe, where they discussed both circumventing sanctions and tightening sanctions. Is it the same "impulse" that was there? No, but solely due to the political context. Has there been a "breakdown of cooperation"? Absolutely not," he wrote.

Vlasyuk noted that, as before, there is an active exchange of information and ideas within the sanctions coalition.

"Everyone is more or less aware of the plans of others. The British are preparing sanctions. The EU is preparing the 18th package. It will be difficult for the EU to get a "+" from Hungary on the extension of sanctions without the US. The prepared US packages concern the shadow fleet and circumvention of sanctions, as does the EU," he said.

Earlier, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that negotiations between the European Union and the United States on a joint fight against Moscow's evasion of sanctions have failed. The publication learned about this after reviewing an internal report from the German Foreign Ministry.

The report was prepared by the German diplomatic service after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, which took place on May 20 in Brussels.

According to a confidential document, the EU's sanctions chief, David O'Sullivan, reported "a complete breakdown of transatlantic coordination on Russian sanctions evasion."

According to him, joint information and educational work has stopped. G-7 cooperation in this regard has also "lost momentum".