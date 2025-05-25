Latest Russian attacks should be responded to with new Western sanctions – German Foreign Ministry
Johann Wadeful (Photo: FILIP SINGER / EPA)

The latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine should be responded to with additional Western sanctions, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview with broadcaster ARD, Reuters reports.

"[Russian dictator] Putin is not interested in peace, he wants to continue this war, and we must prevent that, which is why the European Union will agree to additional sanctions," said Vaddeful.

The official added that the US also has the option of imposing new sanctions packages, and he hopes that the weight of these restrictions will force Putin to come to the negotiating table to avoid potentially serious consequences for the Russian economy and energy sector.

Read also
New format of negotiations. What Trump talked about with Putin for two hours
Read also
Zelensky on the latest Russian shelling: A tough response from the US, Europe and the world is needed
sanctionsGermanystrikeJohann Wadephul