Latest Russian attacks should be responded to with new Western sanctions – German Foreign Ministry
The latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine should be responded to with additional Western sanctions, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview with broadcaster ARD, Reuters reports.
"[Russian dictator] Putin is not interested in peace, he wants to continue this war, and we must prevent that, which is why the European Union will agree to additional sanctions," said Vaddeful.
The official added that the US also has the option of imposing new sanctions packages, and he hopes that the weight of these restrictions will force Putin to come to the negotiating table to avoid potentially serious consequences for the Russian economy and energy sector.
- The Council of the European Union on May 20 adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its full-scale aggression against Ukraine. The new package of sanctions includes almost 200 vessels of the shadow fleet. Restrictions were also imposed on three Russian organizations involved in the development and use of chemical weapons. On the same day, the United Kingdom expanded sanctions against Moscow in response to the largest drone attack on Ukraine.
- Europe has previously promised to join the US in imposing new restrictions on Russia if it does not agree to a ceasefire. However, there have been no new sanctions from the US yet, although Trump's administration has said he might.
- On May 25, US President's special envoy Kellogg condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and called for a ceasefire, but Trump himself is silent on the matter.