Vadful said the EU would agree to additional restrictions and believes the United States also has the ability to introduce sanctions packages.

Johann Wadeful (Photo: FILIP SINGER / EPA)

The latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine should be responded to with additional Western sanctions, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview with broadcaster ARD, Reuters reports.

"[Russian dictator] Putin is not interested in peace, he wants to continue this war, and we must prevent that, which is why the European Union will agree to additional sanctions," said Vaddeful.

The official added that the US also has the option of imposing new sanctions packages, and he hopes that the weight of these restrictions will force Putin to come to the negotiating table to avoid potentially serious consequences for the Russian economy and energy sector.