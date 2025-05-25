Trump's special envoy responded to Russia's attack on Ukraine. The US President is silent
Donald Trump (Photo: SARAH YENESEL / EPA)

The US President's special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and called for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Donald Trump himself did not react to the new attack by the occupiers.

"This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents. These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Ceasefire now," Kellogg wrote.

At the same time, he did not mention that it was Russia that carried out these strikes.

Фото: X / Keith Kellogg
Photo: X / Keith Kellogg
This is not the first time that US officials don`t mention Russia.
In April, then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink did not directly indicate that Russia carried out the strike on Kryvyi Rih. After criticism, the official began to write about Moscow's guilt, but in her farewell video before her resignation, she again did not mention the Russian Federation. The State Department refused to answer whether Brink had received instructions not to mention the aggressor country directly. Later, the diplomat said that she had resigned because of Trump's policies.

Meanwhile, US President Trump has not responded to the latest Russian attack. Instead, in his latest post on his social network Truth Social, he posted a photo of his friend being bitten by a swan on a golf course.

The US Embassy and Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis also did not respond to the invaders' attacks on Ukraine.

