Trump's special envoy responded to Russia's attack on Ukraine. The US President is silent

The US Embassy did not write about the massive Russian strike

Donald Trump (Photo: SARAH YENESEL / EPA)

The US President's special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and called for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Donald Trump himself did not react to the new attack by the occupiers.

"This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents. These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Ceasefire now," Kellogg wrote.

At the same time, he did not mention that it was Russia that carried out these strikes.

Photo: X / Keith Kellogg

Meanwhile, US President Trump has not responded to the latest Russian attack. Instead, in his latest post on his social network Truth Social, he posted a photo of his friend being bitten by a swan on a golf course.

The US Embassy and Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis also did not respond to the invaders' attacks on Ukraine.

A massive Russian attack on Ukraine has killed 12 people, including three children. In total, more than 60 people were injured across Ukraine. 13 regions were hit: Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Poltava regions.

In total, on the night of May 25, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine, using 298 drones and 69 missiles. The defenders managed to shoot down 45 cruise missiles and neutralize 266 UAVs.