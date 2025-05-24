Zelenskyy on the latest Russian shelling: A tough response from the US, Europe and the world is needed
Following the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a "tough response" from the United States, Europe, and the world is needed. The head of state said this in an evening address.
"Work continued in Kyiv during the day after the Russian strike. Unfortunately, people were injured, houses and a shopping center were damaged. Russia fills every day with grief and murders – it simply drags out the war. Yesterday – a brutal strike on the Odessa region. Every day – on the Sumy region, on the Kharkiv region, on our other regions. All this requires a reaction – a tough reaction from the US, a reaction from Europe, a reaction from everyone in the world who wants the war to end," Zelenskyy said.
The President emphasized that dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly refused a ceasefire: "It doesn't give him anything, except that he takes lives every day."
The head of state noted that every day "provides reasons for new sanctions against Russia" and proves that without pressure on Moscow, the war will continue.
"Ukraine is ready for any form of diplomacy that will yield results. We are ready for all steps that can guarantee real security. It is Russia that is not ready for anything. Next week should be a time of activity for the sake of new pressure on Russia, that is, for the sake of peace," the president concluded.
- On May 20, the Council of the European Union adopted the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation for its full-scale aggression against Ukraine. The new package of sanctions includes almost 200 vessels of the shadow fleet. It also imposes restrictions on three Russian organizations involved in the development and use of chemical weapons.
- On the same day, the United Kingdom expanded sanctions against Moscow in response to the largest drone attack on Ukraine.
- Europe has previously promised to join the US in imposing new restrictions on Russia if it does not agree to a ceasefire. However, there have been no new sanctions from the US yet, although Trump has said he might.