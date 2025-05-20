The President noted that work is underway with the United States on sanctions against Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The United States can save many lives if it influences Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address.

"It is important that America continues to be a participant in the process of bringing peace. It is America that Russia is afraid of, and it is American influence that can save many lives," he said .

The President also said that Ukraine is discussing with its partners the next meetings with the Russians and direct negotiations. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is "absolutely ready" for negotiations in any format that will yield results.

He noted that Europe is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine continues to work at various levels with the United States on this issue.

"We are convinced that this is exactly what is needed to stop Putin from lying about ending the war. Time will prove us right," the President summarized .