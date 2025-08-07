Lake drained for JD Vance to take family boat ride – Guardian

Officially, the manipulation of the water level was related to the safety of navigation for the Vice President's security detail

JD Vance with his wife (Photo: EPA)

Especially for the US Vice President J.D. Vance, who decided to go boating on the Little Miami River on his birthday, lowered the water level in Caesar Creek Lake, which raised the water level in the river and improved kayaking conditions. This was reported by... reports The Guardian, citing an unnamed source.

The incident occurred in southwestern Ohio, where Vance had gone with his family for a vacation on August 2, his 41st birthday.

According to the publication, publicly available data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed a sudden rise in the river level and a corresponding drop in the lake's height in early August, when Vance was on vacation.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed the water discharge to the publication and explained it as a requirement of the U.S. Secret Service, which is protecting the vice president.

"The temporary increase in water outflow from Caesar Creek Lake was necessary to support the safe swimming of Secret Service personnel," the military said.

But a source familiar with the matter told The Guardian that the request to divert water was needed not only to improve navigation for large security boats, but also to create "ideal conditions for kayaking."

It is noted that previously, the sudden release of water from Caesar Creek Lake occurred during public events on the river or during the training of rescuers.