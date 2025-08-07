Large-scale searches are conducted in Moldova in connection with the voter bribery case

A total of 78 searches are underway in several locations across the country, police said

Moldova (Illustrative photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

On the morning of August 7, searches were conducted throughout Moldova as part of an investigation into the case of vote buying and illegal financing. About this reports General Inspectorate of the Police of Moldova.

The searches are being conducted by officers of the National Investigation Inspectorate, the Fulger Brigade and PCCOCS prosecutors. A total of 78 searches are underway in several locations across the country, police said.

Moldovan police also stated that searches were being conducted on "members and supporters of the criminal organization." Law enforcement officials called on those they visited to "cooperate and open" the doors.