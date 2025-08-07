Large-scale searches are conducted in Moldova in connection with the voter bribery case
On the morning of August 7, searches were conducted throughout Moldova as part of an investigation into the case of vote buying and illegal financing. About this reports General Inspectorate of the Police of Moldova.
The searches are being conducted by officers of the National Investigation Inspectorate, the Fulger Brigade and PCCOCS prosecutors. A total of 78 searches are underway in several locations across the country, police said.
Moldovan police also stated that searches were being conducted on "members and supporters of the criminal organization." Law enforcement officials called on those they visited to "cooperate and open" the doors.
- on July 30, 2025, Sandu reported that Russia was preparing unprecedented interference in Moldova's parliamentary elections – the Kremlin was investing in several political projects to to get their people into the next parliament.
- on August 4, an adviser to the President of Moldova said that Russia intensifies efforts to influence to Moldovan voters living across Europe ahead of the country's parliamentary elections.
- On the same day, a new scheme of illegal financing and bribery of voters was exposed in Moldova, which is coordinated from Russia via the Taito app.
