Latvia confirms Baltic states have banned Vucic from flying to Moscow. But he's already there

The President of Serbia, despite the EU ban, sudden illness and logistical difficulties, still made it to Russia

Aleksandr Vuchich (Photo: ANDREJ CUKIC/EPA)

The Latvian authorities have confirmed that they have banned the flight of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's plane on its way to Russia for celebrations on May 9. Lithuania has made the same decision. But Vučić's plane has already landed in Moscow. This is reported by Delfi and Kurir .

According to Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silini, the decision to ban was made by the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Other Baltic countries share this position.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs has a single vision of how this issue is coordinated in all three Baltic countries. And all Baltic countries have a single idea whether to grant permission for the flight or not," Silinė was quoted as saying by the Latvian branch of the Delfi newspaper.

According to the Serbian publication Kurir, in the morning of May 7, Vučić's plane nevertheless landed in Moscow.

The media noted that it is unknown which air corridor the Serbian president used to reach the Russian capital.

Also, according to Kurir, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was also banned from flying through the airspace of Poland and Lithuania.