Latvia confirms Baltic states have banned Vucic from flying to Moscow. But he's already there
The Latvian authorities have confirmed that they have banned the flight of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's plane on its way to Russia for celebrations on May 9. Lithuania has made the same decision. But Vučić's plane has already landed in Moscow. This is reported by Delfi and Kurir .
According to Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silini, the decision to ban was made by the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Other Baltic countries share this position.
"The Minister of Foreign Affairs has a single vision of how this issue is coordinated in all three Baltic countries. And all Baltic countries have a single idea whether to grant permission for the flight or not," Silinė was quoted as saying by the Latvian branch of the Delfi newspaper.
According to the Serbian publication Kurir, in the morning of May 7, Vučić's plane nevertheless landed in Moscow.
The media noted that it is unknown which air corridor the Serbian president used to reach the Russian capital.
Also, according to Kurir, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was also banned from flying through the airspace of Poland and Lithuania.
- On April 14, 2025, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže announced that countries that are candidates for accession to the European Union have been ordered not to participate in the military parade in Moscow on May 9 and not to visit the Russian Federation .
- On the same day, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, stated that EU member states would face consequences if they decided to participate in the May 9 parade in Moscow.
- For Serbia, Kallas' warning could mean the disruption of the country's accession to the bloc.
- On May 4, it became known that Vučić suddenly fell ill during a visit to the United States and returned home prematurely.
- Serbian military personnel are to take part in the parade on Red Square. The Foreign Ministry has called on foreign states to refrain from sending their troops to the celebrations marking the "80th anniversary of the victory" and not to support the aggressor country.