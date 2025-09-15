Le Monde: 120 allied planes over Ukraine are enough to shoot down Russian drones and missiles

We are talking about the "Sky Shield" initiative, which would allow the European coalition to shoot down missiles and drones on the territory of Ukraine

F-16 fighter jet (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

120 allied aircraft are enough to implement the "Sky Shield" initiative over Ukraine. About said a group of military experts and civil society representatives in an article in Le Monde.

According to experts, such an initiative would allow the European coalition to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in western Ukraine, while protecting critical infrastructure and the population, including in Europe.

"Protecting Ukraine's western territory will allow the Ukrainian army to focus on the eastern front, help ensure the country's economy and nuclear safety, boost morale and contribute to the growth of defense production in Ukraine. Russia will be more inclined to negotiate a ceasefire," the experts believe.

It is noted that the Sky Shield initiative was conceived by the non-governmental organization Price of Freedom. It was supported by several hundred European and American politicians and high-ranking officials.

"Europe cannot rely on a defense strategy that consists of shooting down unmanned aerial vehicles over its territory. Waiting for Russian missiles to violate our borders is tantamount to handing over the initiative to the enemy. It is imperative to protect Ukraine and its civilians by intercepting threats in Ukrainian airspace before they reach European borders," the experts write.