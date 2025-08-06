Lithuania has called on NATO to strengthen the country's air defense after an incident involving a Russian drone

Lithuanian officials have stated that Russia's aggression is spreading to the territory of the Alliance

Kęstutis Budrys (Photo: LRT)

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Defence, addressed the NATO Secretary General. Mark Rutte with a demand to immediately strengthen the country's air defense after the incident with the Russian drone. This was announced... wrote Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris on X.

The minister reported that in less than a month, Russian drones had violated Lithuanian airspace twice. In addition, he recalled similar incidents in the territory of other allies.

"These repeated incidents are a worrying sign of the spread of Russia's aggression against Ukraine into NATO territory. We cannot jeopardize the security of our country and citizens, as well as the integrity of NATO airspace. We must remain vigilant, as the threat is real and growing," Budris stated.

Together with the country's defense minister, Dovile Sakalaite, he appealed to Rutte with a call to take immediate measures to strengthen air defense capabilities.

"Air defense is vital for the security of allies. Ensuring the security of NATO's eastern flank must remain a top priority for the Alliance," he stressed.