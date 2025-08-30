Lithuania installs "dragon's teeth" near the border of Russia and Belarus

According to the Lithuanian military, this is part of the planned counter-mobility measures for the Baltic defense line

Dragon's teeth (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Lithuania has installed "dragon's teeth" barriers to strengthen border security near border control points with Russia and Belarus. About reports LRT with reference to the Lithuanian military.

It is noted that this is part of the planned counter-mobility measures for the Baltic Defense Line.

"The installed barriers are only a part of a bigger, holistic picture. We start from the tactical level – specific obstacles on the border, and later we will combine the entire engineering scenario into a single conceptual system," said General Raimundas Vaikshnoras, Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Barriers were installed with dragon's teeth on roads that are not in use, and on roads that are, they were placed in easily accessible locations nearby so that they could be quickly deployed if necessary.

The new barriers have already been installed at the Shumskas, Lavoriškės, Raigardas, and Latezeris border crossing points with Belarus, as well as at the unused Romaniškės border crossing point with Russia and in some other areas.

The military will also soon assess other important border areas where restrictions on movement are also planned.