Local resident accused of working for Russian intelligence in Poland
A Polish citizen is suspected of working for Russian intelligence and has been detained. This was reported to by the Warsaw National Prosecutor's Office.
The investigation revealed that 28-year-old Viktor Z. could have provided Russian intelligence with information that could harm Poland. According to preliminary data, he acted between February 28, 2024 and April 30, 2025 in Bydgoszcz and outside Poland.
The man was detained on June 4, searched several times and taken into custody for three months.
The prosecutor accused him of espionage. In particular, the detainee was accused of collecting and transmitting information about the functioning of facilities that are key to the country's defense. This could have harmed Poland.
If proven guilty, the Polish citizen could face at least eight years in prison or even life imprisonment.
"According to the investigation, he acted out of ideological motives and pro-Russian beliefs," the prosecutor's office said .
