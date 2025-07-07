"Lost his mind." Trump reacted sharply to Musk's idea of creating a new party in the US
US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the idea of American billionaire and former special official Elon Musk creating a third political party in America. He wrote about it on his social network Truth Social.
Trump said that such projects "have never worked" and only breed chaos.
"I'm sad to see Elon Musk completely 'lose it'," the US President said.
He compared the businessman's recent actions to a "train wreck" that has been unfolding over the past five weeks.
Trump emphasized that the US system has historically been two-party, and the emergence of a third force would only complicate the political situation.
"The only thing that third parties are good for is creating complete and utter chaos," he stressed.
The president also praised the Republican Party's successes and criticized the Democrats for losing their direction, noting that the emergence of a new party would only "add to the confusion."In early July, after the conflict with the billionaire resumed, US President Trump said he might consider deporting Musk .On July 5, Musk announced the creation of a new party in the US called the "American Party." The reason was the passage of Trump's new large-scale bill, which Musk criticized.