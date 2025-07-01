Lubinets announces possible execution of Ukrainian prisoner of war

A video showing a man being tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road is circulating on social media

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo: Ombudsman's Office)

Russian invaders have probably executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war. This was reported to by by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, a video showing a man being tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road is being shared on social media.

Lubinets emphasized that this is demonstrative cruelty and another war crime by Russia. He sent official letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Russia is acting as a terrorist state. And it must be held fairly accountable for every crime," the Ombudsman added.

LIGA.net does not publish the video for ethical reasons. The video, which lasts almost half a minute, shows a man being tied to a motorcycle and dragged along a road in the middle of a field. It is not yet known where and when this happened .