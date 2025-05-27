Lubinets: Traces of cruel treatment found in Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity

Ukrainian prisoners of war were held in inadequate conditions and without access to medical care

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo: facebook.com/dmytro.lubinets)

Numerous cases of cruel treatment have been recorded among Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity, which is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a telethon after another prisoner exchange.

According to the ombudsman, immediately after their return, the discharged servicemen were sent to medical facilities.

"Unfortunately, we have officially recorded again and again that Russia violates the Geneva Conventions and does not keep prisoners of war in acceptable conditions, as provided for by the conventions. We have recorded that the boys who were held in captivity for more than three years, many of them were transferred from one penal colony to another, and traditionally Russia used torture," Lubinets noted.

The Russians use methods such as prolonged isolation, a ban on going outside, and forcing them to learn and sing the Russian anthem. In case of refusal, physical violence was used against the military.

"One guy said that he was basically not allowed outside at all...", the ombudsman reported.

He also emphasized that medical assistance is not provided to Ukrainian prisoners.

"Traditionally, we have recorded that during complaints about their health, the Russian side did not provide any medical assistance," he said.

Read also The GUR recorded over 150 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians

Lubinets also noted that in almost 80% of cases, the military returned in prison clothes of the wrong size.

During interrogations and examinations, specialists from the Ombudsman's Office document torture. According to Lubinets, such actions by Russia are a war crime.

"Yes, we legally interpret this as a war crime. The treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war – murder, torture, failure to provide medical care – all this is a common element of a war crime and a violation of the Geneva Convention," he emphasized.

As for civilian prisoners, their return is significantly complicated, as international law does not provide for the exchange of civilians.

"We have 120 Ukrainian civilians who have returned as part of the mutual return, but this is not an exchange as a legal process... Russia is illegally detaining civilians – journalists, representatives of communities, local governments, religious communities," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman gave the example of journalist Viktoria Roshchina, who was tortured in captivity.

"This is a journalist who was simply killed in captivity, tortured by the Russians, and then gave away her body," Lubinets said.

In conclusion, he emphasized that Ukraine is constantly working to release both military and civilian prisoners, conducting negotiations with the participation of international partners and mediators.

"The Ukrainian side is constantly making new proposals for organizing exchanges, including large ones – for example, an exchange of "all for all," Lubinets said.

In June 2024, former Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin stated that nine out of ten prisoners in Russia are subjected to torture.

That same month, Mariupol defender Oleksandr Ishchenko died in Russian captivity. Ombudsman Lubinets stated that Russia did not notify Ukraine of the prisoner's death.

In October, at least 117 Ukrainian soldiers were reported to have died in Russian captivity.