Macron commented on the "slap" from his wife: We're just joking

The French President noted that the incident was turned into a "geoplanetary catastrophe"

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/NHAC NGUYEN)

French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the incident with his wife Brigitte Macron – she slapped him in the face as he got off the plane. According to him, they were just "joking.", reports US News.

Macron said the incident was exaggerated in the media.

"We are fooling around and, in fact, joking with my wife. It's becoming a kind of geoplanetary disaster," he told reporters .

French President Emmanuel Macron is grabbed by his wife Brigitte!! pic.twitter.com/c122S2rhdQ - Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 26, 2025

The incident occurred during a visit to Vietnam as part of a nearly week-long tour of Southeast Asia. Earlier, a person close to the French president said that the couple was "fooling around.".

Reference. Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have been married since 2007. The age difference is 24 years – the French president is 47 years old and his wife is 72 years old. Brigitte was Emmanuel's French teacher at school.