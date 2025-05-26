Macron: Trump realizes Putin lied to him when he said he was ready for peace
U.S. President Donald Trump realized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was lying to him when he said he was ready for peace. This opinion was expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron, , according to Le Monde.
"I think President Trump realizes that when Putin told him he was ready for peace, he lied. In the last hours, we have seen Donald Trump's anger again. It's a kind of impatience," Macron told reporters in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.
He emphasized that what is happening now in Ukraine is "unacceptable and extremely serious." You cannot first declare your readiness to talk and then bomb again, Macron said .
"These ambiguous statements indicate the false nature of the discussions that may have taken place," he emphasized .
Macron called for "the longest possible ceasefire" and said that Putin should be given a "deadline" to achieve it. Otherwise, there will be "massive repression.".
- on May 10, it was reported that France wants direct talks Ukraine and Russia after the ceasefire, but the Kremlin rejected.
- On May 21, NYT reported that Trump allegedly told Zelenskiy that Russia and Ukraine should find a solution to the war.
- 26 Trump said he was surprised by Russia's attacks and that Putin had "completely lost his mind." Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down nine missiles and neutralized 288 drones, which Russia has been launching intensively for the third day in a row.