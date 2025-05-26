Macron: Trump realizes Putin lied to him when he said he was ready for peace

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/NHAC NGUYEN)

U.S. President Donald Trump realized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was lying to him when he said he was ready for peace. This opinion was expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron, , according to Le Monde.

"I think President Trump realizes that when Putin told him he was ready for peace, he lied. In the last hours, we have seen Donald Trump's anger again. It's a kind of impatience," Macron told reporters in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

He emphasized that what is happening now in Ukraine is "unacceptable and extremely serious." You cannot first declare your readiness to talk and then bomb again, Macron said .

"These ambiguous statements indicate the false nature of the discussions that may have taken place," he emphasized .

Macron called for "the longest possible ceasefire" and said that Putin should be given a "deadline" to achieve it. Otherwise, there will be "massive repression.".