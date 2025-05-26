Emmanuel Macron (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/ EPA)

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that US President Donald Trump's outburst at Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , which he expressed after days of massive Russian attacks, will be followed up with concrete aid, he told reporters in Hanoi, where he is on a visit, BFMTV reported .

"In the last few hours we have seen expressions of anger from Donald Trump. I just hope that this will translate into action," Macron said.

The French president believes that his American counterpart understands Putin's true intentions.

"I think President Trump realizes that when President Putin told him he was ready for peace, he lied to him," he said.

The French President emphasized that the bombing of Ukraine is proof of Putin's true intentions.

"You cannot declare readiness for negotiations and bomb at the same time. Such double rhetoric exposes the insincere nature of the discussions [on the ceasefire] that have taken place," he said.

According to Macron, the war in Ukraine destabilizes not only Europe, but also Asia.

"What is happening in Ukraine is unacceptable and extremely serious," he said.