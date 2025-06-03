MEP accuses Fico's government of illegal surveillance

MP believes that the EU delegation visiting Slovakia was under constant surveillance by local security services

Tomasz Zdechovsky (Photo: tomaszdechovsky)

Czech MEP Tomasz Zdechovsky has accused the government of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of organizing illegal surveillance and discrediting during the European Parliament's recent monitoring mission to Slovakia, Euractiv reports .

An official EU delegation led by Tomasz Zdechovsky visited Slovakia to monitor the use of funds provided to the country by the European Union.

In a letter sent to European Parliament President Roberta Mezzola, Zdechowski described "alarming signs" that the official EU delegation was under surveillance by secret services.

"We had good reason to believe that our activities were being deliberately monitored. Such actions are unacceptable and contradict the principles of cooperation between member states and EU institutions," the MP said.

He also drew attention to public statements by senior Slovak officials, including Interior Minister Matusz Šutaj Eštok and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who criticized the European Parliament mission. Zdechovsky called these statements "politically motivated attempts to discredit the delegation."

The most aggressive attack, according to Zdechovsky, was carried out by Fico, who called the MEP an "opposition killer."

Zdechovsky said he viewed the Slovak Prime Minister's remarks as an attempt to delegitimize the mission and its conclusions.

The MP called on Metsola to raise the issue with the European Parliament and consider possible measures against the Slovak government.

According to him, interference in the activities of an independent commission is particularly dangerous "at a time when authoritarian tendencies are increasing in some parts of the EU."