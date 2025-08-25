MEP Yar: Delayed reactions only embolden aggressors

After 70 years of relative peace, Europe has entered a tumultuous era in which geopolitical tensions are growing rapidly, the MP stated

Lucia Yar (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

Deterrence is important in today's world, and delayed reactions only embolden aggressors, said Lucia Jar, a member of the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defense. She expressed this opinion in an analysis LIGA.net, "Nine Lessons Europe Learned from the War for Ukraine's Independence".

"We need to understand that deterrence matters and that delayed reactions only embolden the aggressors. Unity, speed and decisiveness in decision-making are critical," emphasized the MP.

She added that investments in defense capabilities, energy security and sustainable supply chains are not an option, but a necessity.

"Finally, we must recognize that authoritarian regimes are constantly testing our resolve, and only a strong, credible, united and values-based response can preserve peace and stability," Yar emphasized.

At the same time, she believes that after more than 70 years of relative peace, Europe has entered a more turbulent era in which geopolitical tensions are rising rapidly. Extremism is on the rise even in countries that were once considered liberal or democratic, as previous leadership has failed to deliver social justice.

"Unfortunately, these risks are spreading around the world. From a global perspective, China's long-term strategy is likely to be decisive for the character of this century. Beijing is closely watching how the international community reacts to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, as these reactions may affect its own calculations regarding Taiwan," the MEP explained.

In her view, the unresolved conflicts in the Middle East, instability in parts of Africa, and tensions in the Indo-Pacific have the potential to ignite new crises, including proxy wars.

"And if the West abandons democratic values - as we have already seen in different capitals - conflict will prevail. That is why we, as democratic politicians, have a responsibility to work tirelessly to find solutions and protect freedoms," summarized the MEP .