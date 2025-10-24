Merz is optimistic that German Rosneft will be exempt from new US sanctions

The head of the German government said that Berlin will discuss with the Americans the issue of an exemption for a division of a Russian company that is under external control

Friedrich Merz (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

German сhancellor Friedrich Merz expressed optimism that the United States would exempt Rosneft's German unit from Washington's latest sanctions against Moscow. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the German assets of the aggressor country's company came under temporary management, reports Bloomberg.

"We will discuss this with the Americans. I assume that a corresponding exemption for Rosneft will be granted," Merz said at the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels on October 23.

At the same time, the Chancellor added that it is unclear whether Rosneft's German business needs such an exemption at all, as under US sanctions, the Russian company must own at least 50% of the business to be subject to restrictions.

The politician also welcomed the latest US sanctions against Russia as evidence of the US president Donald Trump's determination to put pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

The media notes that there are fears that without an exemption from the US restrictions, Rosneft's German unit could lose key customers: oil traders, banks, and oil companies are already threatening to cut ties with it.

The new US sanctions give customers until November 21 to withdraw from "any entity" with more than 50% of its shares owned by the sanctioned Russian companies.

Although Germany placed Rosneft's local assets under temporary trust management after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country did not nationalize the business.

This means that Berlin will probably have to negotiate an exception to the latest restrictions, Bloomberg concludes.

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle notes that it's two companies, Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing: after the outbreak of the great war, in 2022, the German authorities deprived Rosneft of control over them and transferred them to the external trust management of the Federal Network Agency. However, the ownership of this business remained with the Russian company. In September 2025, the trust management of the companies was extended for another year.