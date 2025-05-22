The new Chancellor's chief of staff believes that sanctions should be imposed that could affect EU countries

Torsten Fry (Photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA)

Europe needs to consider much tougher sanctions against Russia, such as a ban on gas or uranium or the use of frozen Russian state assets, even though this could hit the EU itself, Torsten Frei, chief of staff to new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, told Reuters.

Fry said that the next round of EU sanctions, which is currently being prepared, should be tougher.

"We have to step out of our comfort zone and take action that truly goes beyond the status quo," he said.

When asked by a journalist whether this meant a European ban on gas or uranium imports and the use of frozen Russian state assets, Fry answered in the affirmative.

"These are exactly the measures that will really hurt Russia – and thus achieve the impact that we actually expect from sanctions," he said.

Fry also supported calls for sanctions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea.