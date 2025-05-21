Head of the European Council promises to strengthen sanctions against Russia in case of refusal to cease fire

Kosta assured that he would make efforts to unblock the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

In a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of the European Council Antonio Costa said that if Russia refuses to cease fire, stronger sanctions will be imposed on the aggressor state. This was reported by the Office of the President.

The Head of State informed the Committee on the course of the peace process and the next steps of Ukraine together with partners. In particular, preparations are underway to continue negotiations with Russia on the ceasefire, humanitarian issues and the release of prisoners.

Zelenskyy thanked for the approval of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that the next one should be even stronger and target the energy, banking sector and shadow fleet: not only the ships, but also the crews that serve them.

Costa noted that it is important to continue synchronizing sanctions with partners. He also confirmed that stronger sanctions will be imposed if Russia refuses to comply with the ceasefire.

Kosta and Zelenskyy paid special attention to the opening of negotiating clusters on Ukraine's membership in the EU. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements of the European Commission at the technical level and expects the first clusters to be opened in the near future.

President of the European Council assures that he will make efforts to unblock the negotiation process as soon as possible.

on May 15, 2025, German Foreign Minister said that the US and Europe have a consensus on strengthening sanctions against Russia.

On May 20, the EU Council adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.