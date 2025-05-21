Reuters: Ukraine to ask EU to lead sanctions against Russia amid US hesitation

Ukrainian official says US withdrawal from sanctions regime would be a blow

Meeting between European leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Illustrative photo: OP)

Ukraine intends to ask Europe to consider new large-scale sanctions against Russia amid US uncertainty over the issue. This was reported by Reuters with reference to an unpublished Ukrainian "white paper" and a statement by an unnamed senior Ukrainian government official.

"Today, Washington has actually stopped participating in virtually all intergovernmental platforms dedicated to sanctions and export control... This should encourage the EU to take a leading role in this area," the document says.

Ukraine is expected to make this request to the EU next week. The white paper also calls on EU countries to take a more "aggressive and independent stance" on sanctions. Among other things, this may include the seizure of Russian assets and the imposition of sanctions on some buyers of Russian oil.

In the 40-page book, Ukraine also reportedly calls on the EU to adopt legislation that will speed up the seizure of assets from sanctioned persons and their transfer to Ukraine.

In the white paper, Ukraine also asks the EU to consider using the majority principle when making decisions on sanctions to prevent their blocking.

Ukraine is concerned that the US is moving away from the Western consensus on sanctions, which could lead to doubts in Europe itself, an unnamed official said .

"America's withdrawal from the sanctions regime (would be) a huge blow to EU unity. It would be huge. Europe has much more capacity than you think," he said .